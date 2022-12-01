Entwistle scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2, added two hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Entwistle doubled his point total for the year with this two-point effort. It included his first goal of the campaign and his first points since an assist Oct. 29 versus the Sabres. The 23-year-old has been a fixture in the Blackhawks' bottom six, racking up four points, 15 shots, 36 hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating in 22 outings.