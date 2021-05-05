Entwistle picked up an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Entwistle was promoted to the active roster under emergency conditions Tuesday after Kirby Dach (wrist) couldn't play. Entwistle centered the fourth line and assisted on a Mike Hardman goal in the first period. Depending on Dach's status going forward, Entwistle could see some playing time in the Blackhawks' last three games of the season.