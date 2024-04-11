Entwistle notched an assist in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

Entwistle seems to have found his offensive game of late, recording one goal on four shots and two assists in his last five outings. If the 24-year-old winger can earn three more points in the last four games of the year, he will top the career high of 12 he set back in 2021-22 as a rookie.