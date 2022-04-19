Entwistle (shoulder) is not expected to join the Blackhawks on the upcoming three-game road trip, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Entwistle was injured Monday against Calgary and head coach Derek King said that he'll need to undergo more testing. After the team is able to get a better look at his injury, a more clear timetable for his return should be available.
