Entwistle scored a goal, logged 15 PIM and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.
Entwistle dropped the mitts with Radko Gudas in the third period amid a line brawl. Earlier in the frame, Entwistle scored the goal that put the Blackhawks up 5-2, his second tally in seven games. The 24-year-old forward is at four tallies, seven points, 57 shots on net, 118 hits and 43 PIM through 56 contests overall while mainly filling a fourth-line role.
