Entwistle has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks. The deal is worth $925,000 annually.

The 19-year-old winger is averaging a point per game (six goals, four assists) with OHL Hamilton. Drafted by the Coyotes (2017 third-rounder), Entwistle was traded to the Blackhawks this past July in a deal that saw the 'Yotes take on the dead money from Marian Hossa's contract. Entwistle should already be drawing interest for owners in dynasty leagues, particularly because the prospect is now one step closer to turning pro.