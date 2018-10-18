Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Garners ELC with Chicago
Entwistle has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks. The deal is worth $925,000 annually.
The 19-year-old winger is averaging a point per game (six goals, four assists) with OHL Hamilton. Drafted by the Coyotes (2017 third-rounder), Entwistle was traded to the Blackhawks this past July in a deal that saw the 'Yotes take on the dead money from Marian Hossa's contract. Entwistle should already be drawing interest for owners in dynasty leagues, particularly because the prospect is now one step closer to turning pro.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...