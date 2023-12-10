Entwistle logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Entwistle snapped his five-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old forward is not a regular contributor on offense, but he's mustered five points over 19 contests overall. He's added 23 shots on net, 31 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating. Entwistle will need to keep his play steady in a fourth-line role to avoid getting rotated out of the lineup on occasion.