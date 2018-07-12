Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Headed for Windy City
Entwistle was included in Thursday's trade that saw Marian Hossa (illness), Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Oesterle and a 2019 third-round pick shipped to Arizona in a swap for Marcus Kruger, two other prospects and a 2019 fifth-round selection.
The move ends Entwistle's brief stint with the Coyotes organization following his selection with the 69th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. The winger will be joined in the Hawks' system by Jordan Maletta and Andrew Campbell. The 18-year-old Entwistle will likely spend another year with OHL Hamilton before linking up with AHL Rockford.
