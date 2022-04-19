Entwistle (shoulder) will not return to Monday's tilt with Calgary.
Entwistle logged just 1:51 of ice time before editing Monday's contest. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's clash with the Coyotes. The 22-year-old has just one point over his last 18 appearances.
