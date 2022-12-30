Entwistle (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's contest against St. Louis, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Entwistle was a game-time decision and was ultimately held out of the lineup despite practicing Thursday. He has two goals and five points in 33 contests in 2022-23. Colin Blackwell, who was a healthy scratch in Chicago's previous three games, is expected to draw into the lineup.
