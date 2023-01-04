Entwistle (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Entwistle's placement on IR was likely made retroactive to Dec. 28, in which case he'd be eligible to return whenever he's deemed healthy enough to play. The 23-year-old winger has picked up five points through 33 contests this season.
