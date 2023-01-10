Entwistle (wrist) practiced Tuesday and feels much better, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Entwistle, who has missed the past six games, could be an option to play Thursday against Colorado or Saturday versus Seattle depending on how progresses. He has registered five points, 25 shots on goal and 58 hits in 33 games this season.
