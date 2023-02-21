Entwistle (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Entwistle, who last played Feb. 14, was already trending toward being unavailable for the start of Chicago's upcoming road trip. He has accounted for seven points and 88 hits in 46 games this season.
