Entwistle (illness) is not expected to play Sunday against Vancouver, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Entwistle will probably take part in the pregame warmups, but he is slated to miss his second straight contest. He has picked up two goals, five points, 25 shots on net and 34 hits across 21 contests this campaign. Reese Johnson has been playing during Entwistle's absence.
