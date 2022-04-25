Entwistle (shoulder) is poised to miss the Hawks' last three games of the season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Monday.

Entwistle has just one point in his last 18 contests, so his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. In 55 games this year, the Ontario native recorded five goals, seven assists and 34 shots while averaging 10:15 of ice time. Even if Entwistle can secure more consistent minutes next year, he is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.