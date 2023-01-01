Entwistle (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against San Jose, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Entwistle will miss his third straight game Sunday and the team has yet to provide a timetable for his return, though it doesn't appear that he's dealing with a long-term issue. The 23-year-old has five points in 33 games this season.
