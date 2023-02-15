Entwistle (undisclosed) is expected to miss Wednesday's game against Toronto, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Entwistle has two goals and seven points in 46 games while averaging 11:11 of ice time this season. He was injured in the third period of Tuesday's contest against Montreal. With Entwistle unavailable, Cole Guttman is projected to make his NHL debut after being summoned from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.