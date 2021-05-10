Entwistle scored his first NHL goal and added a pair of hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Entwistle finished off a beautiful 3-on-2 passing play with Patrick Kane and Mike Hardman to open the scoring 6:23 into the contest. It turned out to be the only shot of the night for the 21-year-old Entwistle, who was playing in his fourth NHL game and logged just under 12 minutes of ice time. A third-round pick of Arizona in 2017, Entwistle spent most of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Rockford and logged four goals and eight assists in 22 games as a second-year pro.