Entwistle contributed a goal in Chicago's 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Entwistle brought his 12-game scoring slump to an end. Through 65 contests this season, he has four markers and 10 points. If Entwistle can manage to tally a goal against Philadelphia in Chicago's season finale Thursday, then he'll tie the career high he established in 2021-22.
