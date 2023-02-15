Entwistle (undisclosed) might be able to play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Phillip Thompson of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Entwistle was hurt in the third period and was checked out, but a decision on his status wasn't made. With the tight turnaround between games, the Blackhawks may need to make a move for forward depth.
