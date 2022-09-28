Entwistle (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Wednesday night's preseason game versus the Red Wings, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Entwistle missed the last three games of the 2021-22 campaign with a shoulder injury, but he was always expected to be ready for training camp. The 23-year-old winger, who picked up 12 points and 129 hits through 55 games last campaign, will likely be a regular in Chicago's bottom six this season.