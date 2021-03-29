Entwistle was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Monday.
Entwistle made his NHL debut last week, recording three hits and two shots on neet across 6:03 of ice time. He's not expected to play much at the top level, but he'll be able to practice and travel with the big club for the time being.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Set for NHL debut•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Reassigned to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Promoted to taxi squad•