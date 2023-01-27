Entwistle posted an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Entwistle's helper was his second in the last four games. The 23-year-old has also racked up 18 hits over eight contests since he returned from a wrist injury Jan. 12. The forward has seven points, 76 hits, 28 shots on goal, 20 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 41 appearances, primarily playing in a bottom-six role.