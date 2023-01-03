Entwistle (undisclosed) will be sidelined versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Entwistle having missed the last three games, he should probably be considered out indefinitely at least until the team provides a more concrete recovery timeline. With just one point in his last 11 contests, the 23-year-old winger should be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value even once deemed healthy.