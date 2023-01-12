Entwistle (wrist) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Colorado, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Entwistle is poised to slot into a third-line role with his return to the lineup. Prior to his six-game injury absence, the 23-year-old winger recorded just one point in his previous 11 contests, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting an offensive explosion out of Entwistle now that he is back.