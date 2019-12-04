Entwistle scored his fifth goal of the season in AHL Rockford's 4-2 win over Manitoba on Tuesday.

Entwistle's statistics -- five goals, five assists in 18 games -- are fine for a 20-year-old, first year pro, but a deeper dive into the numbers raise some concerns. Entwistle has just 17 shots on goal and is currently rocking a ridiculous and totally unsustainable 29.4 percent shooting percentage. He's going to be in real trouble once that number reverts back to the mean. Entwistle is a solid all-around prospect who figures to be held back by a lack of foot speed. His inability to generate offense early in his AHL run is not encouraging considering he doesn't skate well enough to fill a checking-line role for Chicago down the line.