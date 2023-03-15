Entwistle netted a goal in Chicago's 6-3 win over the Bruins on Tuesday.
Entwistle opened the scoring late in the first period. It was his third goal and ninth point in 52 outings this season. He was held off the scoresheet in nine of his previous 10 games.
