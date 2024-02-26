Entwistle found the back of the net on one shot against the Red Wings on Sunday.
Entwistle has managed just one shot over his last six contests, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he was mired in a 36-game goal drought during which he recorded one assist. The 24-year-old winger shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward given his limited offensive upside.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Not expected to play•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Under the weather•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Generates assist•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Scores second goal of season•