Entwistle scored a goal, logged two hits and added four PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Entwistle made his season debut Monday after sitting as a scratch for the first three contests. He replaced Cole Guttman in the lineup, and Entwistle delivered early with the opening goal at 2:59 of the second period. The 24-year-old forward produced 10 points and 126 hits in 66 outings last season. With more talent on Chicago's roster to begin 2023-24, Entwistle may be limited to a part-time gig.