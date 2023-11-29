Entwistle scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 home win against the Kraken.

Entwistle scored midway through the second period, and his goal ended up being the game-winning tally, with a helper from Joey Anderson. As such, Entwistle secured second-star honors. He added a plus-2 rating with two shots on goal, a hit and he won each of his two faceoff opportunities in exactly 13:00 of ice time across 14 shifts. He has a goal and an assist in the past two contests, and the game-winning goal was the first of his NHL career.