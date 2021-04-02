Entwistle was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday.
Entwistle has only appeared in one game with the big club this campaign, logging two shots and three hits in 6:03 of ice time March 23 against the Panthers. The 21-year-old winger will likely return to the taxi squad in the near future.
