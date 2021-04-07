Entwistle was assigned to AHL Rockford on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Entwistle's promotion was a formality to keep at least four players on the taxi squad. The 21-year-old will continue to develop in the AHL. Through 15 minor-league appearances this year, he's posted seven points and a minus-9 rating.
