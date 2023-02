Entwistle (wrist) is expected to miss at least the next two games, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Entwistle, is considered day-to-day, will sit out Sunday's game against Toronto and Tuesday's contest versus Vegas. He could also be unavailable for the start of Chicago's road trip, which begins Wednesday in Dallas. Entwistle has seven points, 32 shots on goal and 88 hits in 46 games this season.