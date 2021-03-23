site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blackhawks-mackenzie-entwistle-shuffles-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Shuffles to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Entwistle was added to Chicago's taxi squad Tuesday.
Entwistle has yet to appear in an NHL contest this year, but he's notched five points through 12 minor-league appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read