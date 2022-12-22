Entwistle netted a goal in a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Wednesday.
Entwistle scored at 16:40 of the second period to put Chicago up 2-1, but the Blackhawks couldn't hold onto that lead. It was his second goal and fifth point in 31 contests this season. The 23-year-old snapped his eight-game scoring drought.
