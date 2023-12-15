Entwistle (illness) is expected to miss Thursday's game against Seattle, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Entwistle has two goals and five points in 21 contests this season. With Entwistle unavailable, Reese Johnson is projected to draw into the lineup and will likely serve on the fourth line.
