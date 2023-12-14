Entwistle will be a game-time decision against Seattle on Thursday due to illness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Entwistle is currently bogged down in an eight-game goal drought during which he registered one assist, 10 shots and 12 hits while averaging 10:55 of ice time If the 24-year-old Ontario native can't play Thursday, Reese Johnson is expected to take his place on the fourth line.