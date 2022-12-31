Entwistle (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Entwistle will miss a second straight game. He has recorded five points, 25 shots on goal and 58 hits in 33 appearances this season. His status for Sunday's contest versus San Jose is unclear at this time.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Isn't available Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Snaps out of cold spell•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Doubles season point total•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Ready to rock•
-
Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Not expected to return•