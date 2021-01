The Blackhawks assigned Bowey to AHL Rockford after he cleared waivers Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bowey just signed a two-year deal with Chicago on Thursday. It wouldn't be surprising to see him with the Hawks' taxi squad at some point this season, but he'll head to the minors for now. The 25-year-old blueliner picked up 17 points in 53 games last campaign.