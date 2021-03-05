Bowey was promoted to the active roster Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Bowey served as a healthy scratch for Thursday's game versus the Lightning. With the Blackhawks' blue line at full strength, Bowey isn't likely to see much playing time.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Madison Bowey: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Madison Bowey: Set for Chicago debut•
-
Blackhawks' Madison Bowey: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Madison Bowey: Headed to AHL affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Madison Bowey: Signed and waived by Chicago•
-
Madison Bowey: Goes unqualified by Wings•