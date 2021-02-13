Bowey was reassigned to Chicago's taxi squad Friday, per CBS.
Bowey's been in the lineup for the Blackhawks' last two games, picking up an assist while averaging 11:08 of ice time. He appears poised to bounce between the taxi squad and active roster throughout the 2020-21 campaign.
