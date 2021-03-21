Bowey was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.
Bowey has been with the big club all season, but he has suited up for just two games, recording an assist and a plus-1 rating. The 25-year-old will handle more responsibility with the minor-league affiliate.
