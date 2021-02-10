Bowey was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Stars, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bowey was signed to a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on Jan. 28 and initially joined their minor-league affiliate. With Connor Murphy (hip) out, Bowey's presence on the blue line gives the Blackhawks some veteran depth. Bowey had 17 points and a minus-16 rating in 53 appearances for the Red Wings last season.