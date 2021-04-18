Subban stopped all 29 shots he faced Saturday in a 4-0 victory over Detroit.

Subban was between the pipes for the first time since March 28 and put an end to his three-game losing streak. It also marked his first game allowing fewer than three goals since Feb. 25, which also happened to be his last shutout. The 27-year-old Subban is now 5-5-1 on the year with a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage.