Subban will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Red Wings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Subban will make his fourth start of the season. He averaged 34.3 shots against per game through his first three starts, recording a .913 save percentage and a 1-1-1 record. It's a highly favorable matchup; the Red Wings rank 30th in the league with just 2.06 goals per game.