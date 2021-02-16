Subban will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Red Wings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Subban will make his fourth start of the season. He averaged 34.3 shots against per game through his first three starts, recording a .913 save percentage and a 1-1-1 record. It's a highly favorable matchup; the Red Wings rank 30th in the league with just 2.06 goals per game.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Stands tall in OT for first win•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Stops 36 in OT defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Making second start of season•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Gives up five on Opening Night•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Taking on Tampa Bay•