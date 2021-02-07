Subban will patrol the road crease for Sunday's game against Dallas, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 27-year-old lost out on the starting job to Kevin Lankinen early in the season, but Subban will get his second start of the season. To this point, Subban is 0-1-1 along with a 3.93 GAA and .889 save percentage in his two appearances. He'll face a tough matchup against a Dallas offense that is averaging 4.00 goals per game through eight contests this season.