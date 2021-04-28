Subban stopped 15 of 19 shots in relief of Kevin Lankinen in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Subban played the final two periods, and the Blackhawks' offense covered Lankinen's damage. The 27-year-old Subban took the loss, which dropped him to 6-7-1 with a 3.03 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 15 contests. He's appeared in the last five contests (three starts, two relief outings). The Blackhawks' schedule remains tough with a two-game set versus the Panthers on Thursday and Saturday.