Subban stopped all six he shots he faced in relief of starter Kevin Lankinen on Monday in a 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Subban entered the game after Nashville scored twice 18 seconds apart in the opening minute of the third period to give the Predators a 5-2 lead, chasing Lankinen to the bench in the process. Subban took it the rest of the way for Chicago, although he wasn't tested a whole lot in his 19:19 of work. Subban has made just one start all month but with Lankinen continuing to struggle, he may see his number called more often down the stretch.