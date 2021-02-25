Subban will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Subban hasn't played in 10 days, but he's been quite effective when he's been in net. Over three starts in the last month, Subban has put up a .939 save percentage and a 2-0-1 record. Kevin Lankinen is still the No. 1, but Subban has a chance to earn more starts with a strong performance against the Blue Jackets, who rank 18th with 2.95 goals per game.