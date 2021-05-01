Subban is on track to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Panthers, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Subban has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Predators and the Lightning while posting an ugly 4.33 GAA and .851 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a Florida team that's won three of its last four games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Charged with loss in relief outing•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Takes home loss versus Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Starting second straight•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Hangs in for OT victory•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod•
-
Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban: Comes off bench in loss•